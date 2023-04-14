Charters Towers horseman Will Durkin left nothing on the table in the run-off to win the open campdraft at the Australian Campdrafting Association's finals in Cloncurry on late on Friday afternoon.
After a three round competition he and fellow campdrafter Kurt Hanrahan were sitting equal on 264 points, before tackling the run-off.
Winning the toss, Kurt Hanrahan, astride Bobadil Destinys Diamond, was first in the run off and finished his round scoring 81.5 points, to amass a total 345.5 points.
Will Durkin, piloting Hazelwood Conspiracy around the course pushed his beast through the gate to amass a score of 89,5 points, leaving him a clear winner on 353.50 points.
It is the first ACA national final open win for Will who was full of praise for the 14 year old more he has been campaigning for Evan and Kim Acton of Millungera, Julia Creek, for five years.
Mr Durkin is a man of few words and said he is very appreciative to Evan and Kim for the opportunity to have the mare.
"We have won a maiden through to eight open drafts, and the ACA novice horse of the year, on her last year," he said.
"She has a great temperament, is foolproof and easy to ride.
"When we got around the second peg, I was just hoping she had enough in the tank to get the beast through the gate, and she did it in style."
Evan and Kim Acton were unable to be ringside to witness her victory, but told Queensland Country Life how delighted they are with the result.
"We are so proud of the wonderful results Will and Conspiracy have achieved, and what Will does for Evan and I," Mrs Acton said.
Other finals held on Friday included the ACA juvenile campdraft final which was won by Madison Hall riding Bushranger, finishing on 251 points, a clear winner from Rory Odonohoe ridng Flash N Tell on 191 points.
ACA president Rohan Marks claimed the ACA novice draft riding Turner Marks Linesman on 262 points, ahead of Adrian Lamb on Con Deck sitting on 261 points.
The ACA finals will wrap up at Cloncurry on Saturday.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
