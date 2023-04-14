Queensland Country Life
Mayura PTIC heifer sells to $86,000 at performance sale

Elizabeth Anderson
By Elizabeth Anderson
Updated April 14 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:21pm
Mayura operations manager Mark Oliver, GDL agent Harvey Weyman-Jones and stud principal Scott de Bruin with the top price Wagyu heifer, which is headed to Qld. Picture by Catherine Miller
In the first chance to get hold of Mayura Rampage offspring, a pregnancy-tested in-calf heifer, with a Rampage heifer feotus has sold at $86,000.

Journalist

Editor of Stock Journal.

