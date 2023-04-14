In the first chance to get hold of Mayura Rampage offspring, a pregnancy-tested in-calf heifer, with a Rampage heifer feotus has sold at $86,000.
At the Mayura fourth annual high performance sale at Millicent, SA, some highly coveted genetics were available, with the PTIC heifer topping the sale.
Sold at Lot 3, Mayura S0115 was snapped up by Hewitt Cattle Company, Brisbane.
The February 2021-drop S0115 was sired by a Canadian sire from Wagyu Sekai, WSIFM0256 WSI Kanadagene M256, while its dam came from the Rikitani bloodline.
Also read: Kimberley weaners boost Blackall yarding
The heifer is PTIC to Mayura Rampage - which has been tipped as a sire to watch with bloodlines from Mayura Itoshigenami JNR and ADBFG1174 - with a female sexed feotus, due to calve in late August.
S0115 was one of four PTIC heifers, which averaged $37,000.
Another standout among the female offering was at Lot 5, Mayura S0337, a March 2021-drop unjoined female.
S0337 is the stud's first offering of Mayura Quantum, with its dam a Mayura Itoshigenami Jnr daughter - Mayura N1605.
"All the best breeding here, wrapped up in one package," said agent Harvey Weyman-Jones, GDL.
S0337 had the highest marbling score in the catalogue at +3 and was in the top 1 per cent for self-replacing breeding index, F1 terminal index, marbling score and marble fineness, as well as being in the top 5pc for eye muscle area.
It is heading to the United States, snapped up by Wilders Wagyu, North Carolina, among its lots.
The 22 unjoined heifers average $25,591.
In the bull offering, the sale was topped by a sire badged as a "potential superstar in the making" in the catalogue.
Mayura Stallone, at Lot 17, is a November 2021-drop out of sire Macquarie Wagyu Q0291 and dam Mayura L0552.
The dam is a full sister to Mayura Notorious, which sired the stud's grand champion entry in last year's Australian Wagyu Association branded beef competition.
It rates in the top 5pc for EMA, marbling, marbling fineness, and SRI, FTI, F1TI$.
It was bought by Spinifex Pastoral Company, Swan Hill Vic, with the bull to stay in SA on the Redbank property at Lucindale.
Another standout bull was Mayura Sabre S2681, a December 2021-drop out of Coates Itoshigenami G113 and Peppermill Grove J028, which made $68,000, bought by Stephen Gibbons, Kildrummie, Colac, Vic.
All up, nine bulls averaged $48,556.
The sale's volume buyer was Wright Pastoral, Ebor and Killarney, NSW, which bought seven heifers and a bull.
Editor of Stock Journal.
Editor of Stock Journal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.