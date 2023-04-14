Quality Maranoa property under contract

QUALITY 7246 hectare Maranoa property Glenmore has been placed under contract prior to its scheduled April 14 auction by Nutrien Harcourts GDL. A price has not been disclosed.
Located 60km south of Surat and 100km north east of St George, all of the fences on the property have been renewed in the past three years, including 80km of new exclusion fence.
The brigalow and belah country is interspersed with wilga valleys leading into bendee ridges.
Some 3035ha (7500 acres) has been cleared with 2226ha (5500 acres) raked and seeded to buffel grass.
Glenmore has locked in PMAV vegetation mapping.
The property is divided into six main paddocks and three holding paddocks, and has more than 4km of laneways.
The multi-purpose stock yards have power and water connected and are equipped with a cattle crush and a Proway 6.5m bulk handler, three way draft, and coolers.
There are two bores pumping to storage tanks that gravity feed across the property to 13 cup and saucer tank troughs as well as 11 dams.
A Farmbot remote water level monitor is installed on the main bore holding tank.
Other improvements include a recently renovated three bedroom homestead, a three bedroom older home and a new 15x30m machinery shed .
The marketing of Glenmore was handled by Nick Dunsdon and Anthony Hyland, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.