Quality Maranoa property under contract

April 14 2023 - 8:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Quality Maranoa 7246 hectare property Glenmore has been placed under contract prior to its scheduled auction. Picture - supplied
Quality Maranoa 7246 hectare property Glenmore has been placed under contract prior to its scheduled auction. Picture - supplied

QUALITY 7246 hectare Maranoa property Glenmore has been placed under contract prior to its scheduled April 14 auction by Nutrien Harcourts GDL. A price has not been disclosed.

