Steer prices rose by more than 40c/kg in some categories at Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Thursday.
Bullocks weighing 500 to 600kg rose by 44.7c/kg on average while steers 300 to 400kg averaged 32.9c/kg more than the previous sale.
A total of 1430 head were yarded with the market said to be firm to slightly stronger for all descriptions.
Cattle were drawn from Monto, Biloela, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Crownthorpe, Proston, Kilkivan, Kandanga, Hervey Bay, Tiaro, Gin Gin, Miriam Vale, Gladstone, Aramara and all local areas.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Mundubbera sold for 314c/$1743. Six and eight tooth grey Brahman bullocks from Gayndah sold for 311c/$1939 and the Charbray bullocks for 305c/$2207. Four to eight tooth Droughtmaster bullocks from Hervey Bay sold for 301c/$2146.
Six tooth crossbred heifers from Mundubbera sold for 293c/$1422. Two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gayndah sold for 294c/$1333. Four tooth Brahman cross heifers from Woolooga sold for 306c/$1745.
Santa Gertrudis cows from Tiaro sold for 274c/$1823. Charolais cows from Gayndah sold for 270c/$2215. Charbray cows from Monduran sold for 276c/$1878. Brahman cross cows from Brooweena sold for 271c/$1317.
Charolais cross cows and calves from Proston sold for $1900. First calf Brahman cows and calves from Maryborough sold for $1640. Droughtmaster cross cows and calves from Kilkivan sold for $1720.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster & Charbray steers from Mundubbera sold for 360c/$1799. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Mundubbera sold for 352c/$1641. Milk tooth Brahman cross steers from Proston sold for 360c/$1332. Milk tooth Angus steers from Crownthorpe sold for 396c/$1718. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Goomeri sold for 376c/$1363. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Biggenden sold for 380c/$1262.
Charolais cross weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 450-472c/$1141-$1385. Charolais cross weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 458c/$1260. Angus cross weaner steers from Monto sold for 428-478c/$930-$1231. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Rosedale sold for 430c/$1140. Crossbred weaner steers from Childers sold for 448c/$965. Grey Brahman weaner steers from Childers sold for 390c/$1019.
Milk and two tooth Charolais cross heifers from Bucca sold for 348c/$1440. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Bundaberg sold for 328c/$1338. Milk tooth Simmental cross heifers from Woolooga sold for 326c/$1321. Milk tooth Charolais cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 332c/$1146.
Charolais weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 344c/$1009. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Brooweena sold for 338c/$667. Brangus weaner heifers from Miriam vale sold for 344c/$699. Santa Gertrudis cross weaner heifers from Proston sold for 328c/$781.
