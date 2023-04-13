A yarding of 413 head were on offer at Murgon on Tuesday.
Cows and calves peaked at $1600/hd and averaged $1450.
Heavy bulls averaged 266c/kg and topped at 278c/kg.
Store cows averaged 230c/kg and topped at 250c/kg.
Fat cows averaged 262c/kg to top at 268c/kg.
Export steers made up to 308c/kg.
Weaner steers averaged 368c/kg and topped out to 464c/kg.
Trade weight steers peaked at 368c/kg, averaging 350c/kg.
Weaner heifers averaged 296c/kg, topping at 348c/kg.
Trade heifers topped at 300c/kg and averaged 274c/kg.
