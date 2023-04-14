Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Australian avocado prices are set to rise as Shepard season ends

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
April 15 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

Australia's most sought after fruit - the humble avocado- is set to rise in price again as the Shepard season ends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.