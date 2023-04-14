Queensland Country Life
Angus Droughtmaster cross feeder steers return 365c/kg at Emerald

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated April 14 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:00am
Agents Matt Pearce and Greg Hardgrave, with a pen of No.2 Angus Droughtmaster cross steers, offered by the Spencer family of Walara, Rolleston, which topped at 365c/kg, weighed 423kg, to return $1546 per head. Picture supplied by Kate Parker
Agents Matt Pearce and Greg Hardgrave, with a pen of No.2 Angus Droughtmaster cross steers, offered by the Spencer family of Walara, Rolleston, which topped at 365c/kg, weighed 423kg, to return $1546 per head. Picture supplied by Kate Parker

Demand for large lines of restocker cattle continued at the Emerald prime and store sale on Thursday, where a large run of 150 feeder steers hit 365c/kg.

