Demand for large lines of restocker cattle continued at the Emerald prime and store sale on Thursday, where a large run of 150 feeder steers hit 365c/kg.
The Angus Droughtmaster cross line, drawn from Walara Cattle Co, Comet, topped the 350kg to 400kg category to return a solid result of $1546/head, averaging 423kg.
Livestock agent Greg Hardgrave, CRT Country Co, Blackwater, said Thursday's market experienced some "healthy" restocker activity.
"Cattle where largely locally drawn and the usual line up of processers and feeder buyers attended with some healthy restocker activity," Mr Hardgrave said.
"Good numbers of well finished females (well presented) with some good quality feeder cattle and some good quality lines of weaners steers as well as heifers."
Steers in the weaner weight ranges made to 470c/kg to average 395c/kg.
Emerald combined agents yarded 1598 head at Thursday's sale, with a limited yet active panel of store buyers and a full panel of meatworks buyers present.
Emerald Land and Cattle Company (Livestock) agent Brock Palmer said lighter softer weaners reached dearer rates on the day.
"(Thursday sale) had good supply of soft feeder weight steers saw an improvement as well this week," Mr Palmer said.
"Prime cattle sold to a slightly cheaper market on average, although some of the better quality pens reached very healthy rates in the current market."
Other highlights include a pen of mixed aged Droughtmaster cross cows and calves, which reached $1890/hd.
Ross Ratcliffe of Duiedar, The Willows, who sold a heavy Charolais cow, weighing 810 kg, which made 272.2 c/kg to return $2204/hd.
Walara Cattle Co, Comet sold Angus Cross steers for 365c/kg, weighing 423kg to return $1546/hd
Redfield Pastoral, Blackwater sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 313c/kg, weighing 613kg, to return $1920/hd
WS and JW Gakowski, Gindie sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 266c/kg, weighing 668kg to return $1779/hd
Central Creek Pastoral Co, Capella sold Brahman bulls for 290c/kg, weighing 762kg to return $2212/hd
The Albert family of Iron Hut, Clermont, sold heavy Droughtmasters steers, weighing 323 kg, which made 351.2c/kg to return $1136/hd.
Rob and Kylie Cunningham of Myrtle Park, Comet sold Santa cross bullocks to 308c/kg, weighing 620kg, to return $1910/hd.
The Taylor family, Kilmacolm, Clermont sold Brangus steers to 356c/kg, weighing 386kg, to return $1374/hd.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
