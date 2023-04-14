Queensland Country Life
Halls Creek weaners sell to 280.2c/kg at Blackall cattle sale

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 14 2023
Kimberley weaners boost Blackall yarding
A consignment of weaners from the east Kimberley region of Western Australia made up just under half the yarding at Thursday's cattle sale at Blackall.

