Kimberley weaners boost Blackall yarding

A consignment of weaners from the east Kimberley region of Western Australia made up just under half the yarding at Thursday's cattle sale at Blackall.
Blackall Combined Agents yarded a total of 1023 head, with 441 of that being Droughtmaster, Brahman and Shorthorn mickeys and heifers belonging to Mark Gordon, Koongie Park, Halls Creek.
Ray White Livestock principal Andrew Turner said Mr Gordon usually sold his young cattle direct to feedlots in NSW and Victoria but chose to take advantage of the good seasonal conditions in western Queensland to sell through the yards at Blackall.
He said the Brahman-cross and Droughtmaster-cross cattle had sold extremely well but the price for the Shorthorn cross cattle was softer.
The males topping at 280.2c/kg, weighing 360kg to return $1008/head, while the heifers topped at 278.2c/kg, weighing 290kg to return $817/hd.
Overall, Mr Turner said while it had been a smaller yarding, prices for fat cattle and good quality backgrounder steers had strengthened on the market at Blackall a fortnight earlier.
The inclusion of a live export order improved prices for heavy bulls.
Cattle were sourced locally from Blackall and the surrounding districts of Jericho, Barcaldine, Tambo, Alpha, and Isisford, as well as north to Pentland, Winton and Mt Isa, as well as Halls Creek.
Agents said there were consistent numbers for all categories this week.
It was the lightweight steers that topped the charts with the 280-350kg range bringing in an average of 362.7c/kg returning at $1129.47/hd.
Heavy weight heifers also saw consistent prices with the highest average being 291.3c/kg returning at $1417.69/hd.
The heavy bulls reached an average of 253.8c/kg.
Cows and calves reached a head price of $1500, while the heavy weight cows reached an average of 264.8c/kg.
Ronlow Park Partnership, Ulcanbah, Pentland, sold Charolais-cross heifers for 272.2c/kg weighing 445kgs for a return of $2052p/hd. They also sold Charolais-cross steers for 255.0c/kg weighing 805kgs for a return of $2052p/hd.
BJC Contracting, Ronlow Park, Pentland, sold Droughtmaster-cross mickeys for 338.2c/kg weighing 210kgs for a return of $710p/hd.
JJ O'Dell, Colorado, Jericho sold a Charolais bull for 270.2c/kg weighing 955kg returning $2580.41
R and C Hall, Betanga, Alpha sold Charolais steers for 344.2c/kg averaging 366.3kg returning $1260.63/head
R Braes, Carbeen Park, Mt Isa, sold a Brahman bull for 274.2c/kg averaging 865kg for a return of $2371.83
Corella Cattle Company, Corella, Winton, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 270.2c/kg averaging 635kg for a return of $1715.77/head
Ben Avery, Allandale, Blackall, sold a Charolais cow for 270.2c/kg averaging 570kg for a return of $1540.14.
Chandler Pastoral Company, Kyneton, Barcaldine, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 330.2c/kg averaging 495kg for a return of $1634.49/head.
BF and RC Birchley, Gartmore, Tambo sold Braford bullocks for 304.2c at 613kg to return $1866/hd.
SJ and MM Daley, Mineeda, Blackall sold very good Charolais cross cows for 270.2c at 727kg to return $1964/hd.
La Plata Grazing, La Plata, Blackall sold Droughtmaster cows for 280.2c at 607kg to return $1700/hd.
CJ and MJ Arnold, Gelebele, Muttaburra sold very good quality Charolais cross steers for 376.2c at 368kg to return $1386/hd, also selling heifers for 350.2c at 329kg to return $1152/hd.
DV and CD Dehennin, Tohabro Park, Blackall Sold Santa/Droughtmaster PTIC heifers topping at $1840/hd.
Dick Cribb, Gydia Park, Isisford sold Angus cross prime cows topping at 270.2c/kg weighing 605kg to return $1634/hd.
Roberts, Gow & Hopkins, Fermoy, Winton sold Droughtmaster cross steers topping at 354.2c/kg weighing 290kg to return $1033/hd.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
