Morning Star delivers peace, character and charm

LOCATED near the base of Mothar Mountain in Queensland's Gympie region, Morning Star is a 27 hectare (67 acre) freehold lifestyle property delivering peace, character and charm.
The freehold property property features fertile scrub soils and good fencing make it an well suited to self-sufficient living and grazing livestock.
The handy location of Morning Star also adds to its appeal. The property is 10km from Gympie, 70km from Noosa, 95km from Mooloolaba 170km and about a two drive from Brisbane.
Morning Star has a single level, four bedroom, two bathroom block home with a large 21x6m covered entertainment area as well as a spacious granny flat. There is also an inground pool with a spa in the well established tropical gardens, which have an assortment of fruit trees.
The dairy former dairy has been converted into a one bedroom studio that currently rents for $300/week.
There are also plenty of sheds including a 24x8m six bay Colorbond shed with four lockable bays and a 27 panel 9kW solar system with two invertors on the roof and a 12x7m machinery shed also has a 12x5m steel skillion. There is also a shed for hay storage.
There are eight stables, some with day yards, a tack room, horse vet crush and a round yard.
The cattle yards have a crush and loading ramp.
There are 10 main paddocks and several smaller holding paddocks, providing plenty of space and water to manage and rotate livestock as required.
The four barbed wire fencing is described as being in good condition
All paddocks have water supplied by either a trough or dam. A spring fed creek also runs through the property.
The owner is prepared to sign a statutory declaration saying no chemicals have been used on the land in the past three years, which may make it eligible for an organic status. Only biological soil improvements have been used under a regenerative land management system.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, Ray White Rural Queensland.
