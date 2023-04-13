Cattle movements in and out of north-west Queensland and the lower Gulf are starting to get underway, according to Julia Creek livestock transporter operator, Tim Pratt of Pratt Cattle Transport.
Queensland Country Life caught up with Mr Pratt at the Cloncurry Saleyards and Clearing Depot where he said cattle movements cranked up a few weeks ago.
Mr Pratt was clearing 500 steers through the yards, he had loaded out of the Burke and Wills district, which are destined for the Barcaldine country to grow out.
He said the turning point in the season was towards the end of February when 130 millimetres fell over two days in the Julia Creek district.
"The season was getting as bad as I can remember in most areas," he said.
"It has now turned around and everyone is positive, although it is a bit lighter south of Richmond and across to Corfield."
He said since that rain event, he would have transported more than 2000 cattle back into the district which had been away on agistment.
"We moved cattle home from as far south as Bundarra, in central NSW, while the balance mainly were collected from central Queensland.
As well he said already some fat meatworks cattle were starting to move from the district with loads he had delivered into processors such as Lakes Creek, Rockhampton and Thomas Borthwicks, at Mackay.
Mr Pratt said another positive was the return of the live cattle export market activity.
"We have been busy delivering cattle bound for Indonesia here to Cloncurry, and then the export operators take delivery and the transport through to the Port of Darwin," he said.
"It is good to see that part of the industry return as it has been a while since producers could get cattle to export weights due to the dry."
He said the Burke Development Road was holding up for this time in the season after the rain.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
