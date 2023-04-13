Mungbeans often cop a bad rap for being an unpredictable crop, but with prices currently tripling the more widely planted sorghum, the select few who managed to get some hectares in the ground are seeing their value.
Prices are up to $1300/t due to a reduced Australian crop stemming from dry conditions and a solid demand from China, a source in the pulse trading industry said.
They put the crop at about 60,000t - well down on the predicted 100,000t - and said prices were about $1300/t for No. 1 grade, $1200/t for processing, and $1100/t for manufacturing.
Central Queensland growers Xander Armstrong, brother Jono and father Ross don't normally plant pulses, preferring sorghum in summer and wheat in winter, but a chance encounter recently changed their approach.
The family, which farms 8000ha Coolibah Plains, Comet, (mostly dryland, with 400ha irrigated under four centre pivots), were approached by seed company Agriventis in August, asking if they'd be interested in propagating seed for them.
They agreed to plant 200ha of their Green Dragon variety to sell back to them for seed.
They broadcast and incorporated a 250kg/ha blend of mainly nitrogen, with some potassium and zinc with deep ripping and then planted them as a spring crop in early September.
The crop had about 200mm of in-crop rain and was harvested in early December.
"The notion that these new varieties were meant to yield more than the old ones was true," Xander Armstrong said.
"In the past, we've only ever been able to achieve 1.5t/ha or 2t/ha - and that's if everything went right for you.
"For this spring crop of beans - I wouldn't have said everything went super right for them - but they still averaged 2.5t/ha.
"They certainly didn't look like they were going to do that well, but they did, so that surprised us."
For the summer crop, their plan was to have sorghum on dryland and under two pivots and then once they harvested it, turn it back over to plant wheat under the pivots.
That plan went out the window in February.
"We weren't really expecting to grow the mungbeans this season," Mr Armstrong said.
"It was a bit of an accident really. We were planning to put sorghum into our irrigation and so we'd put about 350kg/ha of the fert blend down and then we planted the sorghum and it actually got flooded out just as it was germinating with a big heavy fall of rain."
It was too late to replant, so they planted their leftover mungbean seed into those pivots due to the quicker 90-day turnaround time.
With "more fertiliser underneath it than what it really needed" and a more suitable growing window, the crop is looking a picture.
Mr Armstrong said they were about four weeks from spraying out and harvesting, but it was too early to predict yield.
"They're looking like they'll yield better than the spring crop of beans, but it's a bit hard to say till we stick a header in the paddock."
With about 450mm of rain over summer, the crop was only irrigated with about 1ML/ha.
"It's looking like it's probably a blessing in disguise because the prices for mungbeans are sitting pretty good," he said.
"If we can get another 2.5t/ha off this crop, that works out pretty nicely.
"They've still got the nickname mongrel beans because anything can happen with them, but certainly, this season seems worthwhile to have them planted.
"These new varieties might mean that we do look to do them more often."
On the Darling Downs, Johannes and Scarlett Roellgen, Tyunga, Brookstead, planted 400ha of Jade mungbeans.
Echoing the Armstrongs' sentiments, mungbeans work in well as a quick growing cash crop.
"Because of the climate being so variable, sometimes your plans of planting early crops, whether it's corn or cotton, just don't fall into place because you just didn't have the moisture," Mr Roellgen said.
"You get your moisture and your rain in November/early December then all of a sudden it's too late for cotton, but then you're really benefiting from having crops like mung beans around that still fit into a planting window late in the season."
Unfortunately, they lost about 50ha due to a hail storm on Good Friday.
"In that particular spot, it really hammered down and just totally stripped the mungbeans down. I think that they're written off. A lot of the pods are down," Mr Roellgen said.
Despite this, the rest of the crop, along with their cotton and corn, is looking promising in the lead up to harvest.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
