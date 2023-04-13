Queensland Country Life
Mungbeans proving popular at $1300/t

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
April 13 2023 - 7:00pm
Mungbeans are good money makers if you've got them. Pictures by Brandon Long
Mungbeans often cop a bad rap for being an unpredictable crop, but with prices currently tripling the more widely planted sorghum, the select few who managed to get some hectares in the ground are seeing their value.

