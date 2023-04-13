The Rimrock delivers backgrounding, finishing and breeding

THE Rimrock is a top quality Central Queensland cattle property well suited to backgrounding, finishing and breeding.
Offered by Ross and Madeline Clark, the 10,010 hectare (24,734 acre) property is located in the prized Arcadia Valley, 37km east of Rolleston, 263km west of Gracemere and 175km south of Emerald.
The western side of The Rimrock comprises of a large percentage of buffel country, which contains soft clay and chocolate brigalow, belah and bottle tree scrub soils.
There are also highly productive flats, ideal for fattening and backgrounding as well as 40ha of cultivation.
The property is also well balanced with undulating box, silver leaf ironbark and spotted blue gum forest areas.
This part of The Rimrock has good areas of green panic creek flats, running back into more natural and native pastures, and is well suited as breeding country.
The well fenced property has 16 main paddocks and several holding enclosures.
A laneway system connects most of the paddocks with the centrally located main set of yards.
The yards have a six way pound draft, a Metalcorp crush with a four way draft at the front, a calf race with a Morrissey cradle, a plunge dip, and water troughs.
Water is supplied by 16 dams and semi-permanent aquifers that are strategically located across the property.
Four dams of the dams are fenced off and equipped with solar pumps, which supply tanks and troughs in the nearby paddocks.
The average annual rainfall is about 625mm (25 inches).
The lowset four bedroom, two bathroom homestead is set in established lawns and gardens and has both an enclosed garage and a carport.
Other improvements include two bedroom workers quarters. a 12x24m machinery shed with three phase power, a 9x9m hay shed, and 20 foot shipping container/tack room. There are also horse yards and two arenas.
Some plant and equipment is being offered with the property including a Cat D6D dozer, blade plough and stick rake, 2016 Mazda 4WD ute, offset Disc Plough, and feeders.
There is a line of high quality Droughtmaster-cross females bred by the Clark family over many decades available to purchase.
The Rimrock will be auctioned by Resolute Property Group on May 12.
Contact Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, or Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, Resolute Property Group.
