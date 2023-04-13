After almost 10 years of living in the shadow of "Mick Dundee," Walkabout Creek publicans Frank and Debbie Wust, are hoping for a tree change.
The couple, who moved to the tiny spot of the map named McKinlay in 2014, have decided it is time to sell and move on.
At this stage the business is on the market, but due to its isolated location, the couple have not been able to secure a listing with a hotel broker.
"We are a little too small and isolated for brokers to worry about," Frank said.
Over time, the couple have hosted many celebrities and tourists through the famous pub.
Regular visitor is Ernie Dingo, who played a character in Crocodile Dundee.
"Ernie visited in 2016, when we held the 30th anniversary of release of Crocodile Dundee, and stayed for two days," Frank said.
"He passes through as a visitor with his television program Going Places with Ernie Dingo heading to the Northern territory and happily jumps behind the bar to serve the customers."
"We drew over 2000 visitors through the pub for the anniversary celebration," Debbie said.
From Mother's Day through to Father's Day, heralds the start of the tourist season as the tourists flow through the pub.
That's when the couple pull out Mick Dundee's original truck used in the movie and the bar props and put them on display.
"Director and co-writer John Cornell and family gifted these pieces of memorabilia as a tourist draw card to the pub," Debbie said.
When the season is in full swing, the couple offer a caravan park with room for up to 35 vans, single workers dongas, lunch and dinner.
The tourist trade is mainly the Australian grey nomads, while international interest comes from England, Canada, and Germany.
In the busy season, the couple's four kids come out and lend a hand from time to time.
In fact, they are expecting their daughter Danielle, and partner Isaac to arrive shortly.
"They will take over the running of the front of the house," Debbie said.
"The leaves the kitchen duties and book work to Debbie.
She too, acts as the community postal agent, while Frank is the maintenance man, gardener, and handles the mail run.
During the off-season, the couple manage the pub on their own.
"Probably the most important role the pub plays, is the fact it is the backbone of a strong pastoral community," she said.
"It is where the community gathers for family celebrations, and district catch-ups
"We are the community hub and supply alcohol for the annual McKinlay race meeting.
"We share the band that is booked, and it plays here on the Friday night, and at the racecourse on the Saturday night.
The pub is closed on the race day, and Frank and Debbie enjoy the race meeting.
"In the off season with a town population of just seven people, there are some days when we don't see a person through the doors,"Debbie said.
Debbie said their alcohol supplies are delivered from Brisbane to the front door, while other supplies come from Townsville.
"We shop locally at Cloncurry for hardware and fresh supplies.
The mail run and community postal agency will also form part of the sale, when the couple sells.
The couple will offer the business for sale on a walk in, walk out basis.
"It was the best investment decision we have made," Frank said.
Once sold Frank and Debbie will return to their home town of Biloela.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
