Gracemere sale attracts solid prices

April 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Brian and Imogen Dawson of Brian Dawson Auctions Livestock and Property Marketing with a pen of Brahman steers from Mt Stuart Trust, Capella, that sold to Teys for 316c/kg averaging 533kg to return $1686/hd. Picture: CQLX
An extra 403 head were yarded at Gracemere on Wednesday for a total of 1412 head sourced from Raglan, Taroom, Gumlu, Capella and local areas.

