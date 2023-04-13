An extra 403 head were yarded at Gracemere on Wednesday for a total of 1412 head sourced from Raglan, Taroom, Gumlu, Capella and local areas.
Over half the yarding were steers with several runs of Brahman cross steers and heifers met with good competition.
All meatworks buyers were in attendance.
DJ Parsons, Raglan sold a run of Brahman steers making 322c/kg weighing 505kg to return $1627/hd.
L Rutherford, Glenford sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for 340c/kg weighing 430kg to return $1465/hd.
Howard Smith, Bluff sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 354c/kg weighing 420kg to return $1490/hd.
EM and TL Jones, Dalma, sold Charbray cross steers to 366c/kg weighing 384kg to return $1400/hd.
EM and RF Bella, Banana sold Brangus Weaner Steers for $398c/kg weighing 340kg to return $1353/hd.
BE and EA Tapscott, Alton Downs sold EU Droughtmaster steers for 420c/kg weighing 336kg to return $1414/hd.
Bella Grazing, Banana sold Charbray cross weaner steers for $400c/kg weighing 317kg to return $1270/hd.
Head Grazing, Koumala sold Brahman weaner steers to 378c/kg weighing 290kg to return $1100/hd.
N and L Ralph, Baralaba sold Angus cross steers to 454c weighing 278kg to return $1262/hd.
LN and RK Booth, Raglan sold a pen of Brangus steers to 448c/kg weighing 277kg to return $1242/hd.
WJ and PR Ashe, Bajool sold a pen of Brangus steers for 466.2c/kg weighing 237kg to return $1106/hd.
Rosanne Mellor, Biloela sold a pen of Brangus steers to 498c/kg weighing 225kg to return $1123/hd.
BE and EA Tapscott, Alton Downs sold Droughtmaster cows for 283c/kg weighing 580kg to return $1642/hd.
Cocks family, Duaringa, sold Brahman cows to 267c/kg weighing 560kg to return $1500/hd.
MN & SL Anderson, Middlemount sold a pen of Charbray heifers to 310c/kg weighing 395kg to return $1228/hd.
Wales Family Trust, Biloela, sold EU Droughtmaster heifers to 380c/kg weighing 260kg to return $980/hd.
BE and EA Tapscott, Alton Downs sold EU Droughtmaster heifers for 376c/kg weighing 250kg to return $940/hd.
