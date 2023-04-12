Crash 40km north of Dingo leaves two women in hospital

Two young women are being treated at the Rockhampton Hospital after a car crash 40km north of Dingo on Wednesday (April 12) evening.
The RACQ CapRescue was sent to the Fitzroy Development Road to meet Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic crews that had responded to the single motor vehicle accident.
An RACQ CapRescue spokesperson said it was believed the car carrying two women in their 20s exited a section of road and came to rest in a ditch, ending the vehicle's movement abruptly.
Both patients were treated on scene by the flight medical team for multiple lower limb fractures and abdominal injuries.
One of the patients, with severe lower limb fractures, was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital via QAS with the Flight Critical Care paramedic and the most serious patient with abdominal injuries was stabilised by on-board Doctors and air transported to Rockhampton Hospital for further scans and treatment.
