Crash 40km north of Dingo leaves two women in hospital

Updated April 13 2023 - 9:16am, first published 6:30am
The RACQ CapRescue was sent to the Fitzroy Development Road to meet Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic crews that had responded to the single motor vehicle accident. Image supplied.
Two young women are being treated at the Rockhampton Hospital after a car crash 40km north of Dingo on Wednesday (April 12) evening.

