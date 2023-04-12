Is breaking in a brumby on your bucket list?
That's what a group of central Queensland horsemen and horsewomen have set out to achieve.
The Springsure Show Brumby Challenge is tasking participants to train a brumby to ride in the local agriculture show in June.
The event was created back in 2022, to showcase the abilities of everyday horsemen and women, matched with Mt Kosciusko brumbies at an agricultural show, with classes specifically created for them.
Between 15 and 20 local riders of various ages are taking part in this year's challenge.
Springsure Show brumby Challenge steward Rachel Pierce said the challenge was an exciting opportunity to test the participants skills.
"This challenge was established to allow anyone interested to follow along with the journey of over 25 brumbies (ageing from 12 months to 12-year-old) trapped around Mt Kosciusko," Ms Pierce said.
"Everyone participating has their own methods and styles and are in no way professional trainers.
"This is just everyday people, trying to bring something new to the local show and keep the horse ring alive."
The Mt Kosciusko brumbys were trapped between July 11, 2022 and July 22, 2022 and transported to Clearview Brumby Rescue at Biloela.
The brumbies were then branded, microchipped and gelded (if required).
After settling for about four weeks, they were delivered to Springsure Showgrounds to their excited recipients on August 14, 2022, to begin their training.
"The participants bought their brumby from Clearview Brumby Rescue and they tried to pair each brumby with riders ability and age," Ms Pierce said.
"By buying them no one was locked in so if life got in the way, no one was out of pocket.
"Participants are free to sell or keep them whatever they want after the show."
Ms Pierce said the brumbies will be either be led or ridden at show, due to their age and experience.
"Due to the young age of some of the brumbies, they're unable to be ridden yet," she said.
"Within those classes, there are four components, dry work patter and led pattern, free style (2 mins to display whatever they want), obstacle course, connection (in around pen to show they can release, catch and pick up feet)."
Ms Pierce hopes to make the challenge an annual event at the Springsure Show and is calling on more riders to get involved for 2024 event.
There's over $2000 in cash and prizes available for the winners.
The Springsure Brumby Challenge begins on Saturday June 3, at 8am.
More information on the event can be found
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
