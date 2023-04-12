Queensland Country Life
Beef Australia announces 2023/2024 Graeme Acton Beef Connections Program cohort

By Newsroom
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
The Graeme Acton Beef Connections Mentoring Program 2020/21 cohort. File picture
After an overwhelming response from across the nation and a rigorous selection process, Beef Australia have announced the 2023/2024 Graeme Acton Beef Connections Program cohort.

