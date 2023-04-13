Queensland Country Life
Charbray store cows sell for 270c or $1161 at Silverdale

April 13 2023 - 3:00pm
Restockers compete for store cows at Silverdale
Agents reported the market remained firm again this week at Silverdale, with prices continuing to hold.

