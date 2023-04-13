Restockers compete for store cows at Silverdale

Agents reported the market remained firm again this week at Silverdale, with prices continuing to hold.
A good run of fat cows came to hand as well as store cows, with restockers competing strongly for store cows.
There were not a lot of feeders and restockers offered but those on hand sold to market value.
J and S Weber sold Santa heavy cows for 264c/kg or $2285. They also sold Santa bulls for 258c or $2389.
South East Pty Ltd sold Charbray cows for 275c or $1650. They also sold Charbray store cows for 270c or $1161 and Brahman cross light steer calves for $660.
Brahman cross full mouth ox from BR Wenzel sold for 286c or $2125. McDonough and Beckwith sold Braford 4 tooth heavy steers for 320c or $1938.
Charbray heavy heifers from G and N Lucas sold for 300c or $1787. WR and JA Wimmer sold Angus cross light feeder steers for 360c or $1315.
PJ and KE Faulkner sold Brangus feeder heifers 323c or $1234.
T and D Johnson sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for 315c or $833. Their Charolais cross weaner steers made 377c or $1080.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.