Prices improve in smaller Dalby yarding

The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday followed the trend of other selling centres and reduced to 1416 head, down 786 from last week.
All the usual export buyers were in attendance however not all were operating. The regular feed and trade buyers plus restockers were active.
Prices responded to the short supply and improved in places.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers averaged 5c/kg dearer. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed were marginally better. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market improved by 5c to 10c/kg. Bullocks and grown heifers to export processors also lifted in price. Cows gained 2c to 4c/kg on the previous week.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 501c with a good sample averaging 446c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed made to 406c to average from 364c to 376c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 346c and made to 365c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 366c to average 339c and poor quality lines 267c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed made to 356c to average from 340c to 342c/kg. Bullocks made to 330c to average 325c/kg. Grown heifers to export processors made to 321c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 232c and made to 241c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows made to 267c to average 261c and the best of the cows made to 277c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 271c/kg.
