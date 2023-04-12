Central Queensland cattleman and racing industry stalwart Alan Acton will be farewelled at a service in Rockhampton this Friday.
The prominent 65-year-old grazier died when the four-seat Robinson R44 helicopter he was operating hit powerlines at a private Bingegang property, 70km north of Dingo, on April 4.
The news of Mr Acton's death prompted an outpouring of grief and mourning across the country.
Mr Acton was well known not only for his love of the cattle industry but a passionate Thoroughbred owner.
Earlier this week, details regarding Mr Acton's funeral service were released to the public.
A funeral notice, released by Tucker & Nankivell funeral home, stated Mr Acton was, 'tragically taken doing what he loved'.
The notice also respectfully invited relatives and friends to attend an Anglican Service to celebrate the Life of ALAN, to be held at St Joseph's Cathedral, 170 William Street, Rockhampton, on Friday, April 14, commencing at 11.00am.
A private committal of Alan will be held at his beloved Wilpeena at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.