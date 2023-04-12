Steers reach 452c at Roma store sale

A total of 1800 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 444c and averaged 432c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 450c and averaged 419c, steers 280-330kg reached 452c and averaged 419c, and steers 330-400kg range reached 390c and averaged 366c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topping at 408c averaging 367c.
KC Chandler, Glen Tulloch, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 452c, reaching $1656 to average $1287. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 368c, reaching $1132 to average $1008.
JH Gordon, Come By Chance, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 442c reaching $1339 to average $1307. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 335c, reaching $938 to average $907.
DR Gordon, Peronne, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 442c, reaching $1296 to average $1235. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 335c, reaching $1016 to average $984.
JG and LT Cross, Quandong, Dirranbandi, sold Angus steers to 408c, reaching $1710 to average $1647.
WJ and EA Martyn, Canowindra, Roma, sold Shorthorn cross steers to 402c, reaching $1215 to average $1215. The Shorthorn cross heifers sold to 311c, reaching $850 to average $850.
David Stanford, Waldrona, Roma, sold Charbray steers to 400c, reaching $2263 to average $1866.
Jim Schefe, Tarcoola, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 390c, reaching $1316 to average $1316.
C Humphreys, Roscommon, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 378c, reaching $2067 to average $1520.
RP and TM Sevil, Kenilworth, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 378c, reaching $1529 to average $1393. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 312c, reaching $1674 to average $1096.
CF and D Walsh, Townsend, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 360c, reaching $1549 to average $1434.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 348c and averaged 308c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 368c and averaged 324c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 368c, averaging 329c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 356c, averaging 326c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 344c, averaging 331c.
Moonya Agriculture Pty Ltd, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 342c, reaching $1451 to average $1234.
T and H Grazing, Southbrae, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais cross heifers to 340c, reaching $1259 to average $1069.
KB and MD Mansfield, Bampi, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 320c, reaching $862 to average $862. The Santa Gertrudis cross cow and calf sold to $1920/unit, averaging $1920.
DW and CE Collinson, Gubberamunda, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 304c, reaching $853 to average $853.
Cows 330-400kg reached 249c and averaged 233c, cows 400-500kg topped at 264c, averaging 235c, cows 500-600kg topped at 265c, averaging 253c, and cows over 600kg topped at 270c, averaging 256c.
Tavis Richmond Sharp-Jones, Wardilla, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 270c, reaching $1863 to average $1466.
DL Jones and KL Sharpe, Wardilla, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 270c, reaching $1813 to average $1547.
Tanya Dawes, Barr Park, Roma, sold Angus cross cows to 265c, reaching $1802 to average $1802.
