Birchmore Commercial Cross improves calving rates, carcase quality and market opportunities with Speckle Park cross

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated April 12 2023 - 9:25am, first published 6:00am
Sarah and David Birchmore, with their kids Clare, 10, Louise, 12, and parents Sandra and Wayne. Pictures supplied
Sarah and David Birchmore, with their kids Clare, 10, Louise, 12, and parents Sandra and Wayne. Pictures supplied

After introducing Speckle Park genetics into their Droughtmaster herd back in 2016, the Birchmore family have seen calving rates increase and achieved more cents per kilogram for their beasts.

