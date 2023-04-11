Springsure Cattle Camp celebrates 10 years with record attendance

More than 110 young beef enthusiasts gathered at the Springsure Showgrounds this week for the annual Springsure Cattle Camp.
The event is celebrating 10 years this year, with families attending from as far north as Charters Towers, west to Aramac, east from Stanage Bay and as far south from Wallimbilla.
The event had close to 200 young applicants register their interest, with 34 new families attending this year.
Kicking off on Sunday, it has attracted people from eight to 18 years of age who undertake education on showing and preparing cattle and stud and commercial competitions.
The event will wrap up on Wednesday with a presentation.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
