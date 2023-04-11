Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Springsure Cattle Camp celebrates 10 years with record attendance

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated April 11 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 110 young beef enthusiasts gathered at the Springsure Showgrounds this week for the annual Springsure Cattle Camp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.