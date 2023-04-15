Take care with trust distributions

For many primary producers, operating their business via a family trust is an appealing choice. A family trust allows the decision makers to distribute the income each year to beneficiaries within the family group, including companies and other trusts that are controlled by family members. Trusts also retain the character of the income down to the beneficiaries, which allows primary producers to use income averaging and farm management deposits.
Family trusts are governed by a deed, which states the rules of the trust. Most deeds require the decision makers (trustee) to decide which beneficiaries receive the income by June 30 each year. When making this decision, one of the considerations is who in the family will receive this income so the family group pays the lowest tax possible.
Recently the Australian Taxation Office released guidance around these distributions and the application of section 100A. This section relates to trust distributions being made to a low-rate beneficiary, but the real benefit of the distribution is transferred to another beneficiary who is usually on a higher tax rate. In the ATO's sights are trust distributions made to adult children, companies and entities that are carrying losses.
It is a common scenario where trust distributions are made to adult children, especially where the child is enrolled in university or TAFE and their taxable income is low. If distributions are made to adult children but the money is not paid to them or the child gifts the distribution back to the parents, the ATO may deem this arrangement to fall under section 100A, and the distribution is taxed at the top marginal tax rate.
There are exclusions for trust distributions under section 100A. The first exclusion involves the beneficiary receiving and using their entitlement. This involves the trust paying the distribution to the beneficiary or paying costs on behalf of the beneficiary. Examples of these are rent and university fees.
Another exclusion is the agreement being entered into the course of ordinary family or commercial dealing. This is a matter of fact and each family will be different.
Be vigilant each year with your trust distributions and talk to your accountant to ensure you are not at risk of section 100A applying to you.
