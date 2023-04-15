Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Advice

Make sure your trust distributions will not put you at risk of section 100A applying to you

By Craig Wilkes
April 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take care with trust distributions
Take care with trust distributions

For many primary producers, operating their business via a family trust is an appealing choice. A family trust allows the decision makers to distribute the income each year to beneficiaries within the family group, including companies and other trusts that are controlled by family members. Trusts also retain the character of the income down to the beneficiaries, which allows primary producers to use income averaging and farm management deposits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.