An 80 hectare plantation of the tried and tested Pioneer P1756 dryland corn punched above its weight to take the champion crop of the Toowoomba Royal Show.
Grown and exhibited by Dave and Tanya Peters of Allora, the crop yield 12.065 tonne/ha.
Mr Peters said the crop was planted on September 1 last year and harvested on March 21.
"We planted the crop into a paddock we had fertilised with chook manure," he said.
"Initially after planting we experienced a few frosts, which took out a few plants, but after that it was a dream run."
Mr Peters described his crop as a once in a lifetime result, and the early planting turned out well.
"It is the best crop we have grown," he said.
"We certainly don't expect growing conditions like last summer again with the rain falling in-crop at the right time."
He said the entire crop had since been sold to Defiance Maize at Warwick.
Mr Peters farms 250 hectares over Hillcrest and is currently spraying out his sorghum crop which he will start harvesting in a fortnight' time.
He planted 80 hectares of Taurus on November 14, on a full moisture profile.
"Since then the growing season got pretty tough due to the dry weather, but it has benefited from a wet finish," Mr Peters said.
He said he stuck with the Taurus variety, as he had enjoyed a good run with that variety.
After he has it harvested and in the silos, Mr Peters said he would look at the marketing options.
"We will either go export, or into the chicken feed market.
The Peters winter cropping option will be planting 150 hectares of barley.
"We will plant on a full moisture profile, but a shower of rain before planting would be good," he said.
"I will plant Spartius, and the newer variety Maxmius at the end of May."
He said he decided not to plant wheat or chick peas this year and would just stay with barley.
"If China comes into the market it hold up the prices," he said.
The Peters also run 100 Angus breeders and sell their weaners at either the Warwick Saleyards or on AuctionsPlus.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.