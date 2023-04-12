Queensland Country Life
Home/News

"Once in a lifetime crop" takes Toowoomba Show champion crop award

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated April 12 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An 80 hectare plantation of the tried and tested Pioneer P1756 dryland corn grown by Allora farmer Dave Peters, punched above its weight to take the champion crop of the Toowoomba Royal Show. Pictures supplied.
An 80 hectare plantation of the tried and tested Pioneer P1756 dryland corn grown by Allora farmer Dave Peters, punched above its weight to take the champion crop of the Toowoomba Royal Show. Pictures supplied.

An 80 hectare plantation of the tried and tested Pioneer P1756 dryland corn punched above its weight to take the champion crop of the Toowoomba Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.