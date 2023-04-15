Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Banking presence vital for rural communities

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
April 16 2023 - 7:00am
Communities need banking services
Queensland's agricultural sector is a critical part of the state's economy, requiring access to high-quality support services, including banking and financial management products.

