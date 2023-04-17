Queensland Country Life
Well located western downs country offers handy access

By Mark Phelps
April 18 2023 - 6:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Burigala is a 1012 hectare property with handy access to major selling centres and feedlots. Picture - supplied
Burigala is a 1012 hectare property with handy access to major selling centres and feedlots. Picture - supplied

BURIGALA is a well located 1012 hectare (2500 acre) highway frontage property with and handy access to major selling centres and feedlots.

