Online listings fall

Listings fell to 4335 head last week due to the Easter disrupted shorter week.
Accurate comparisons to the previous week's market reports are near impossible and results should be considered in the context of low numbers.
Steers 200-280kg averaged $1144 across 498 head for a 51 per cent clearance rate.
From Holbrook, NSW, a line of 111 Angus steers aged six to eight months old and weighing 243kg lwt returned the top price of $1300/head and will travel to a buyer in Toowoomba.
Steers weighing 330-400kg averaged $1597 across 411 head for a 39pc clearance rate.
From Willatook, Victoria, a line of 79 Angus steers aged 11 to 12 months old and weighing 350kg lwt returned $1560/head.
Heifers weighing 200-280kg averaged $919 across 221 head for a 42pc clearance rate.
From Bowral, NSW, a line of 19 Angus heifers aged six to seven months old and weighing 277kg lwt returned $1110/head, or 400c/kg lwt.
Heifers 330-400kg averaged $1003 across 402 head for a 28pc clearance rate.
From Tenterfield, NSW, a line of 24 Charolais heifers aged 14 to 18 months old and weighing 332kg lwt returned $1054/head, or 318c/kg lwt.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers averaged $1824 across 601 head for a 25pc clearance rate.
From Armidale, NSW, a line of 37 Santa Gertrudis PTIC heifers aged 18 to 23 months old and weighing 400kg lwt returned $1680/head and will travel to a buyer in Murarrie.
PTIC cows averaged $1594 across 558 head for a 37pc clearance rate.
From Drillham, a line of 44 Hereford PTIC cows aged two to nine years old and weighing 517kg lwt returned $1550/head.
Sheep and lamb listings fell 25pc last week to 48,369 head due to the shorter week with the Easter long weekend.
The market was generally stronger with only a handful of categories falling in price.
Clearance rate was again healthy this week, with the lower listings resulting in an 8 percentage point rise to 62pc clearance.
Listings were lower for most categories, while they increased for first-cross ewe lambs and joined ewes, seeing almost double the previous week's listings for some categories.
SM Merino ewe prices returned to more normal levels after a significant spike the previous week, averaging $113/head.
Crossbred lambs registered 5995 head and averaged $109/head for a 95pc clearance rate. Price per head has been tracking sideways for four weeks now, while prices per kilogram liveweight increased 15c to average 309c/kg lwt.
From Taralga, NSW, a line of 332 Jul/Aug '22 drop Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex store lambs weighing 39kg lwt returned $127/head, or 326c/kg lwt.
Listings of Merino wether lambs increased 10pc to 8534 head and averaged $94/head, up $28 for a 53pc clearance rate.
From Lucindale, SA, two lines of 700 August '22 drop Poll Merino store wether lambs weighing 41kg lwt returned $102/head, or 247c/kg lwt.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes registered 6639 head and averaged $161/head, up $30 for a 73pc clearance rate.
From Pira, Victoria, a line of 380 three-year-old Merino ewes SIL to Merino rams and weighing 72kg lwt returned $180/head.
Listings of SIL first-cross ewes doubled to 3214 head and averaged $227/head, up $34 for a 74pc clearance rate. From Tullamore, NSW, a line of 265 18 to 19-month-old Border Leicester/Poll Merino ewes SIL to Poll Dorset rams and weighing 69kg lwt returned $260/head, $10 over the reserve price.
