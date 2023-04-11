Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers average $1144 on AuctionsPlus

April 11 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Online listings fall
Online listings fall

CATTLE

Listings fell to 4335 head last week due to the Easter disrupted shorter week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.