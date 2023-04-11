Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Cotton chemical use cut to lowest level in 29 years at Brookstead farm

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated April 12 2023 - 7:23am, first published April 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Johannes Roellgen has reduced chemical use on cotton dramatically. Pictures by Brandon Long
When the Roellgen family started growing cotton on the Darling Downs almost three decades ago, they were stuck in a regimen of spraying the crop with chemicals up to 18 times a season.

