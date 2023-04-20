Gympie Brahman Female Sale is flush with stellar genetics

Grady Hansen, Oaklands stud, Kalapa with the 13-month-old, Oaklands So Fancy (IVF) (PS). Picture by Kent Ward

A total of 122 heifers comprising 32 red and 90 grey phenotypes drawn from 37 vendors will constitute the catalogue for the forthcoming annual Gympie Brahman Female Sale, taking place from 9.30am on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

This year's impressive catalogue represents nurseries from two states. Operations of the calibre of Barambah, Blue Blood, Brahrock, Chriswill, Droonoodoo, Elansu, Garglen S, Illangi, Jandee, Jomanda, JTO, Little Creek, Lornville, Mianna, Mountain Springs, Mutation, My EE, Narcona, Nivlag, NK, Raglan, Renco J, Rockstar, Rosevale, Scenic Rim, Sunnyside Park, Tango, The Rivers, Warraka and their offshoot studs are included in the vendor lineup.

One of the many recent high profile sale graduates from the sale is the $32,000 Rockstar Fancy Rocket 113 (IVF) (PS). Offered by Stuart and Lynda Vollmerhausen, Rockstar Stud, Theebine, the then 10-month-old topped the 2020 sale, selling to Nev and Megan Hansen, Oaklands Stud, Kalapa.

Since her purchase Rockstar Fancy Rocket 113 (IVF) (PS) has been multiplied by her new owners and has already produced four calves and has recently produced a natural calf.

Backing their confidence in their investment Oaklands have a lot of admiration in Fancy Rocket's 13-month-old heifer, Oaklands So Fancy (IVF) (PS). Commenting on their acquisition and her production record Nev Hansen said they elected to use the former Brahman Week sale topper, Clukan Baobab 365/8 (PS) in her first IVF programme followed by Mr. 4F Accelerator 7/6 (PP) (US) in her second program.



The $43,000 second top selling female at the 2022 Gympie Brahman Female Sale, Rockstar Alyssa 178 (PS). Picture supplied by Davina Corfield

"Our first program resulted in us implanting all the fresh eggs while for the second program we implanted one fresh egg and froze the remainder, that fresh egg resulted in So Fancy," Mr Hansen said.



"Since that outcome we decided to have her return to the paddock for a natural birth. She recently delivered a heifer calf by Brahrock Washington 6161 (IVF) (PP) and now carries a safe test to Jenalan Robbie 003/8 (IVF) (PP) and we have just successfully utilised her in yet another IVF program," he said.

The first of the progeny from Rockstar Fancy Rocket 113 (IVF) (PS) will be offered at this year's Brahman Week Sale.

The 2023 Gympie Sale has a sense of added confidence about it especially considering the record breaking 2022 result that saw 66 grey heifers top at a record equalling $50,000 to average $12,742 while 19 red counterparts sold to highs of $22,000 to average $6895. That result produced a bottom line record average of $11,435 for a total clearance of the offering.

Peter Brazier GDL, purchaser, Geoff Angel, Glengarry G stud, Kunwarara and vendor, Shannon Sommerfeld, Brahrock N stud, Maryborough with the top selling, $50,000 heifer of the 2022 sale, Brahrock N Miss U4 Power 171 (IVF). File picture

Sale honors in both categories went to the Sommerfeld families, Brahrock H and Brahrock N prefixes, Maryborough. Neville and Shannon Sommerfeld of Brahrock N stud sold a daughter of Mr U4 Barrett Manso (US), Brahrock N Miss U4 Power 171 (IVF) for the $50,000 equal record money.



Interestingly a nine-month-old Mr 4F Accelerator 7/6 (US) daughter, a half sister to Fancy Rocket fetched $43,000 for the second top of the sale from the Rockstar stable. Hayden Sommerfeld's, Brahrock HJ Ruby Anna topped the red section of the sale at $22,000.

Cementing the outlet as a breed leading source of Brahman females the 2021 sale saw 76 heifers average $9434 topping at a record $50,000. In total, 76 of the 77 lots sold to average $9434. All 54 grey heifers sold to average $11,028, while 22 of 23 red heifers sold for an average of $5523.

Selling agents for the 2023 sale are Nutrien, Elders, GDL, Sullivan Livestock and Rural with the fixture simulcast on Elite Livestock Auctions. Visit the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association Facebook page for news and updates.

