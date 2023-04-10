Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Competitors gather at Cloncurry in droves for campdrafting finnals

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
April 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbie-Jane Lord, Rhodesleigh, Kingaroy astride her gelding Crozier's Conflict. PIcture Helen Walker.
Abbie-Jane Lord, Rhodesleigh, Kingaroy astride her gelding Crozier's Conflict. PIcture Helen Walker.

The countdown to the Australian Campdrafting Association national finals begins, as 250 competitors are setting up camp at the Cloncurry Equestrian Centre on the town's outskirts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.