Australian grain exports remain impressive

Supply chain advances are allowing Australia to move into overseas markets at a record pace with monthly trade data confirming another month of impressive shipments in February.
Australia's Bureau of Statistics said close to 3.0 million tonnes of wheat was exported in February. It was the nation's second largest ever monthly wheat exports, only second to the 3.25mt shipped in January.
Shipments of other grains in February were equally impressive - more than 1mt of barley and around 600,000 tonnes of canola. Combined wheat, barley and canola shipments for February were 4.6mt, making it Australia's largest ever grain export month.
Pulse crop exports were also solid with around 375,000t of lentils, faba beans and chickpeas shipped in the second month of 2023.
China remained the largest wheat export destination, taking a further 646,000t in February to lift the total October to February exports to 3.25mt. Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, and the Philippines were all prominent destinations.
At the state level, Western Australia exported more than 1.1mt of wheat in February. Other states also reported large monthly exports. Queensland shipped around 246,000t of wheat for the month with the 2022/23 season exports approaching 1mt.
Australia has already shipped 12.7mt of wheat from October to February which is a fifth more than the same time last year.
Even with the record start to 2022/23 grain and canola exports, Australia is still expected to be left with significant carryover stocks heading into next year after last year's massive harvest.
Domestic markets remain subdued after the widespread rain across much of Australia's cropping areas in recent weeks. South east Australia and south eastern Western Australia received rain in the past week. This followed general rain across eastern Australia a week earlier.
Farmer bids for wheat were $5-10 lower across most port zones last week after a further softening in global markets. New crop wheat bids were also softer, with new crop ASX wheat finishing the week down $8 at $392 a tonne.
Early planting is under way in all states. Farmers are planting forage crops in Queensland and New South Wales. Further south, vetch and other legume crops are starting to be seeded with canola to start soon.
