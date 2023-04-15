Queensland Country Life
February was Australia's largest ever grain export month

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
April 15 2023 - 10:00am
Australian grain exports remain impressive
Supply chain advances are allowing Australia to move into overseas markets at a record pace with monthly trade data confirming another month of impressive shipments in February.

