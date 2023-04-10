Queensland Country Life
Clydesdale Spectacular gears up to celebrate 'the breed that built Australia'

April 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Greta Stanfield and daughter Quinn at Boonah ready for the Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular. Picture by Adrian McConnell
From tiny Shetland ponies to towering Shire horses, Clydesdales and heavy horses great and small will be celebrated in the Scenic Rim in June for the Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular.

