Clydesdale Spectacular gears up to celebrate 'the breed that built Australia'

From tiny Shetland ponies to towering Shire horses, Clydesdales and heavy horses great and small will be celebrated in the Scenic Rim in June for the Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular.
Now in its 11th year, the Spectacular at Boonah Showgrounds is where grand champions of the breed are judged, the heritage of the breed is shared, and the history of the breed in Australia is toasted.
Known as 'the breed that built Australia', the Clydesdale is now listed internationally as vulnerable, but a dedicated group of fans, breeders and committee members are determined to preserve and celebrate the 130-year history of these gentle giants.
Organising subcommittee chair Rick Stanfield said the Scenic Rim owed much to the horse with Scottish origins.
"Our region owes much to the majestic Clydesdales which played a key role in establishing the Scenic Rim's incredible agricultural base by clearing vast tracts of land, ploughing the paddocks and bringing in the harvest," Mr Stanfield said.
Mr Stanfield said while the advent of machinery saw a decline in the breed in the 1960s, those passionate about the breed had helped the Spectacular become one of Queensland's most significant events.
The event generates some $2.3 million for the region, generated 10,109 visitor nights over the weekend in 2022 and contributed to more than 13,000 visitor nights throughout Queensland.
The full schedule of Clydesdale competition takes place in the main arena, while rare trades are showcased, including harness making, blacksmithing, wheelwrights, horse-drawn demonstrations and driving displays, whip plaiting and more.
Additional highlights include the Queensland Whip Cracking Championships, World Billy Boiling Championships, wood chopping, working dog displays, Friesian horse troupe performances, artisan coopering and bush poetry.
In tribute to the Scottish descendants who moved to the region and brought with them their beloved Clydesdale, the event includes a stirring massing of Pipes and Drums, Calling of the Clans, the Clydesdale and Clan class and traditional Scottish caber tossing.
There'll be haggis burgers, a whisky bar and Scots are encouraged to attend in their clan kilts.
This year, internationally acclaimed Scottish sculptor Andy Scott, who created the Clydebuilt horse statue that stands tall at the gateway to Boonah, will attend the event.
Scott's Clydebuilt was built in a local butter factory workshop and a local economic development committee raised the funds to buy it after it had been displayed at the Swell Sculpture Festival in Sydney.
He will also be joined by international authority on the breed, who will be engaged to judge the horses.
Event organiser Greta Stanfield said the event would feature some of the top Clydesdales in the country
"It shouldn't be missed by anyone who has an interest in this magnificent breed, or anyone who loves horses, or for that matter anyone who wants a brilliant experience in the country where there is literally something to watch and experience at every moment," Ms Stanfield said.
The Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular is on June 17-18 at Boonah Showgrounds.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.