Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Southern Queensland Landscapes recruits springer spaniel Hercules to detect pests, endangered species

Updated April 10 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Queensland Landscapes recruits springer spaniel Hercules to detect pests and endangered species. Pictures by SQL
Southern Queensland Landscapes recruits springer spaniel Hercules to detect pests and endangered species. Pictures by SQL

Dogs like springer spaniels might be born with top notch smelling capabilities, but there's still plenty of work that goes on behind the scenes to train them as professional pest detectors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.