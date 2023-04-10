Dogs like springer spaniels might be born with top notch smelling capabilities, but there's still plenty of work that goes on behind the scenes to train them as professional pest detectors.
Case in point is Hercules, the latest recruit at Southern Queensland Landscapes, who will undergo several months of extensive training to join the organisation's detector dog team.
Nicknamed 'Hakka', he will eventually be a recognised expert in detecting fox and koala scents; with those skills going on to assist in a variety of pest management and conservation projects.
So how do you train a young puppy to become a detector dog?
Hakka and his handler, project delivery officer Hanington Agaba, will often start the day with a walk, which gets him some exercise and also to help him become used to things like traffic, other dogs, and different environments.
Then they will start on the scent wall - a wall fixed with PVC pipes containing various scents, which are moved around every time so Hakka has to really work to locate them.
"I will use commands like 'find fox' or 'find koala' and he will know what I'm looking for," Mr Hannington said.
"He will dart around trees, shrubs, and different obstacles where I may have hidden scents in the past, which helps him identify where foxes may lie."
He will make his way back to the wall, and will tap the correct pipe with his nose and paws when he's found it, repeating at least ten times to properly hone in on that behaviour.
Mixing scents around scent boards and different vegetation is key to training the puppy and the scents used vary between animals, but will often include different items such as fur and tails for foxes, and scat or skin for koalas; all are ethically sourced.
Different scents can be used to differentiate the animal, with koala scat generally placed at the base of a tree, while skin is hidden higher in the canopy to teach Hakka to identify particular scents and characteristics in different locations and to avoid him only looking for koala scents on the forest floor.
"Having koala scents near trees, and fox scents in deep shrub and waterways helps him identify where these animals might live. If we only relied on the scent wall, he would only look there, which isn't what we want," Mr Hanington said.
Once the pair are finished with the scent wall, they move to a nearby park or nature reserve for field training.
Scents are hidden in water pipes, in thick brush, under trees, in river banks, and many other areas which really push Hakka to search for the scents.
"It doesn't take him long; he's a very smart dog and there's a real sense of accomplishment when he finds his scent," Mr Hannington said.
Despite beginning training on foxes at the start of February, already by March, Hakka began showing signs of mastering his basic commands and scent locating abilities.
The next milestone will involve him working with the other dogs in the team, Rocky and Cooper, with whom he is related by litters.
"This chapter of his training will ensure he is able to work flexibly with his fellow detector dogs in a positive way with the right behaviours we want to develop. It will also help us identify what behaviours he emits in the field when he locates the right animal," Mr Hannington said.
"For example, if he finds a fox den, we want to know how he reacts; whether he dives into the den, tries to dig them up; or if he sits and stays put when he finds one."
Mr Hanington Agaba is optimistic about his transition into the team.
"Hakka is a massive upgrade for our team, particularly as our oldest detector dog, Rocky, begins to retire."
Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, Brisbane, curator Frank Mikula said the use of detector dogs like Hakka helped support conservation efforts for endangered koala populations.
"The use of detector dogs for conservation work is becoming more and more popular. The ability of the dogs to locate wildlife through scent is amazing and can certainly increase the accuracy of any field study," Mr Mikula said.
