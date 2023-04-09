Queensland Country Life
Queensland calf takes out Sydney Royal 2023 Speckle Park steer competition

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
April 10 2023 - 9:00am
The grand champion Speckle Park steer in the Speckle Park international promoted steer classes. The steer also finished reserve champion middleweight steer in the open steer competition. Photo supplied.
KINGAROY stud Sowden Speckle Park took out grand champion in the Speckle Park International promoted steer competition at Sydney Royal on Wednesday.

