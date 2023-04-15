Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Housing, remuneraton parity is RDAQ focus

By Matt Masel
April 16 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Masel, RDAQ president.
Matt Masel, RDAQ president.

Over the last nine months I've written much about RDAQ's concerns for the health of rural communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.