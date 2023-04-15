Over the last nine months I've written much about RDAQ's concerns for the health of rural communities.
We have seen failing viability and indeed closures of rural general practices, and called for an immediate and significant boost to your Medicare rebate, the means by which we all access fundamental GP care.
The future of this access depends on the government recognising the value of investing in primary care.
Many readers are in areas where birthing services are on bypass, placing women and families in unacceptable situations.
In many other areas, birthing services are under the strain of an inadequate workforce.
RDAQ is providing ongoing support and advocacy, and assisting with strategies that will strengthen current rural birthing services and lead to the reopening of those currently on bypass.
While I am more often meeting with state-based ministers and other leaders, this last month I was pleased to join my Rural Doctors Association colleagues from other states and our national president Dr Megan Belot at Parliament House in Canberra.
We met with federal parliamentarians and health department heads to advocate for your fair share of the healthcare pie.
There are promising reforms and expansions planned to encourage more doctors to train in rural areas and settle into rural health careers.
And, indeed, the most uplifting part of my visit to Canberra was the opportunity to meet with and hear from some impressive doctors in training.
I can report that the future of rural healthcare is looking promising.
There are some extraordinary people aspiring to be rural generalists and rural GPs and it is so important that we listen to what inspires them and also what worries them.
Being a rural doctor is very rewarding, but we need to focus on challenges like work-life balance, accommodation shortages, lack of parental leave, complex employment arrangements and parity of respect and remuneration with our city specialist colleagues.
These challenges need to be addressed and solved if we are to attract and keep the very best medical graduates in rural careers.
- Matt Masel, RDAQ president
