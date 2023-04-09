A combined search by emergency services at Roma has located a man whose vehicle had rolled over and smashed into a tree off the side of the Carnavon Highway in the Injune area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Roma's LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter crew joined other emergency services in the search for the man aged in his fifties, who had become trapped in his vehicle, which was obscured from the road by trees.
The injured driver managed to ring a relative before his phone failed, giving him a rough location to alert emergency services.
The rescue helicopter was tasked just after 4am on Sunday and began a search, flying at approximately 500 feet above a stretch of highway north of Roma, with the crew wearing Night Vision Goggles in the effort to find the injured man.
The crash site was located by emergency crews who were also searching on the ground.
The LifeFlight SGAS helicopter pilot landed the aircraft in a paddock close to the incident.
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor and flight paramedic joined Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics in treating the injured driver.
After he was released from the wreckage, the man was driven by QAS to the waiting helicopter.
Suffering chest and other injuries, he was airlifted to Roma for further treatment in hospital.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
