Driver injured in crash north of Roma located after ground and aerial search

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 9 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
QAS and Lifeflight crews at the scene of the accident early on Sunday morning. Picture: supplied
A combined search by emergency services at Roma has located a man whose vehicle had rolled over and smashed into a tree off the side of the Carnavon Highway in the Injune area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

