Jen-Daview Limousin heifer wins Gayndah Show

Lucy Kinbacher
Lucy Kinbacher
Updated April 8 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
Corey Evans from Jen-Daview, Kingaroy, holds the supreme beast of the Gayndah Show with judges Tony Nuttridge of Gold Star Angus and TLC Fitting, Gatton and Cooper Mollenhagen, Mountain Springs, Monto.
A 12-month-old black Limousin who "screamed female" finished a top of a quality line up of cattle at the Gayndah Show on Easter Saturday.

