A 12-month-old black Limousin who "screamed female" finished a top of a quality line up of cattle at the Gayndah Show on Easter Saturday.
A total of 124 head were nominated for judge Tony Nuttridge of Gold Star Angus and TLC Fitting, Gatton and his associate Cooper Mollenhagen, Mountain Springs, Monto.
While many were from local studs, some travelled from as far as Roma and Theodore.
Mr Nuttridge commended his junior champion Droughtmaster bull from Glenlands D for his length of body and smoothness on parade and the senior bull from Hazelton for his tremendous amount of carcase.
The senior female and her heifer calf from Bullakeana Brangus was described as a female that could do an enormous amount for the beef industry.
But none of them could outperform the Limousin entry from Jen-Daview, who came from the youngest class of females, for the supreme exhibit of the show.
Junior champion male - Glenlands D Elwood, Childs family, Glenlands D Droughtmasters, Theodore. Reserve - Bullakeana V.I.P, Hanson family, Bullakeana Brangus, Theodore.
Senior champion male - Hazelton Barney, Kirk family, Hazelton Brahmans, Gayndah. Reserve - Hazelton Brutus.
Junior champion female - Jen-Daview Temptress, Evans family, Jen-Daview Limousins, Kingaroy. Reserve - RBG Stella, Matt and Anna Ahern, Romagnola Beef Genetics, Roma.
Senior champion female - Bullakeana Unaware, Hanson family, Bullakeana Brangus, Theodore. Reserve - Hamilton Park Quote, Matt and Anna Ahern, Romagnola Beef Genetics, Roma.
Supreme exhibit of the show - Jen-Daview Temptress, Evans family, Jen-Daview Limousins, Kingaroy.
Supreme opposite sex - Glenlands D Elwood, Childs family, Glenlands D Droughtmasters, Theodore.
Breeder's group - Bullakeana Brangus, Theodore.
