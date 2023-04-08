"We'll be back" has been the phrase most often heard as Roma's annual Easter in the Country festival gets into full swing.
Speedway competitors from Rockhampton to Roma and all places in between, especially the Lockyer Valley, were kicking up the mud on one side of town while the South West Drag Racing Association had a big dinner planned to honour its 20th year in operation, with the smell of burnout rubber lingering in the air.
There was plenty on offer on Saturday morning, beginning with the colourful parade and a cast of hundreds.
There's been something for everyone - the art show and sale, tours to the Carnavon Ranges, bull riding, a Deadly Way cultural tour, speedway and drags, getting down and dirty with the mud buggies, and gin tasting with western Queensland's newest distillery.
There's been a few people practising their wife-carrying skills before Sunday's big day at Bassett Park, finishing with rodeo action, and Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole at night.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
