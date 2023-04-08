Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Every man and his dog at Roma's Easter in the Country festival

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 8 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"We'll be back" has been the phrase most often heard as Roma's annual Easter in the Country festival gets into full swing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.