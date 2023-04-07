Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Gayndah Show gets underway on Easter Saturday

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
Updated April 8 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two inches of rain the day before couldn't dampen spirits at the Gayndah Show on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.