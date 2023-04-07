Two inches of rain the day before couldn't dampen spirits at the Gayndah Show on Saturday.
There wasn't a cloud in the sky as large numbers of cattle, horse and pavilion entries were judged on Easter Saturday in what was the only major show taking place in Queensland this weekend.
Also read: Winter looking bright for wool
In the stud cattle ring alone there were 120 nominations with entrants travelling from central Queensland to compete.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.