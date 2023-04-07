A stalwart of the Australian Shorthorn breed, Lionel Manchee, Yamburgan stud, Towallah, Narrabri, has died, aged 89.
Mr Manchee was born on the family property Yamburgan, Dirranbandi, Queensland, on March 22, 1934, and died peacefully on March 30, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at Logan's Funeral Home, Narrabri, on April 14 from 11am.
Mr Manchee was sent to the Tudor house school, Bowral, at the age of seven. He then went to the Kings School, Parramatta, to complete his education, finishing when aged 19 years. The journey required a train from Dirranbandi to Goondiwindi, Qld, then a taxi to Moree to catch the train to Sydney and then onto Bowral.
Mr Manchee excelled at sports, including cricket, tennis and shooting, representing the school for three years in the shooting team. He loved and played sports all his life and, in later years, immensely enjoyed playing golf.
READ MORE AT:
He returned to the 30,364-hectare (75,000 acre) Dirranbandi property, where he and his cousin Mike Arnott were co-managers of the property's Merino, Thoroughbred and Shorthorn studs.
During this time, he married Raina. In 1969, the family partnership at Dirranbandi was dissolved, and the Manchees moved to Raina's family property Towallah on the eastern side of Narrabri.
This move enabled Mr Manchee to sink his teeth into breeding the best quality Shorthorns he could. The purchase of a four-year-old bull, Pioneer Corker, from Bill Flint at Clermont in Central Queensland gave him a genetic foundation that significantly influenced the Australian Shorthorn breed and set Mr Manchee on his path to success. He used Corker to breed championship winners at Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne Royal shows.
Mr Manchee was a great lover of the land and was very much at home in the bush. He loved to share extensive conversations discussing tree and soil types.
Mr Manchee was an early adopter of low-stress stock handling principles and treated his cattle like horses, giving them 'room to move' while being handled.
He was a long-time board member of the Australian Shorthorn Society. He was also part of the team who founded the society's Shorthorn Foundation Animal (SFA) register, allowing commercial cattle of significant value to be included as registered Shorthorns and be included in the Shorthorn Beef IGS analysis.
Mr Manchee had four children: Gillian (deceased), Bettine, Nicola and John. He also had seven grandchildren.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.