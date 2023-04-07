Queensland Country Life
Vale Lionel Manchee, Yamburgan Shorthorns

Simon Chamberlain
April 8 2023 - 6:00am
Lionel Manchee. Picture supplied by Yamburgan
A stalwart of the Australian Shorthorn breed, Lionel Manchee, Yamburgan stud, Towallah, Narrabri, has died, aged 89.

