When you reach for the supermarket shelves this Easter they will be loaded with chocolate eggs
But Australia's egg industry wants Aussie families to reach up for the 'real thing' too - suggesting you can enjoy both real and chocolate eggs over the holiday long weekend.
Egg Farmers of Australia CEO Melinda Hashimoto said while chocolate eggs were a big treat - nothing could imitate the health benefits of real Aussie-laid eggs.
"Chocolate eggs are Easter favourites. But there are five good reasons why you should also consider cracking the 'real thing' at breakfast time this Easter," Ms Hashimoto said.
"Protein in real hen eggs contain 13 powerful nutrients vital for good human health, helps to build muscle, support tissue repair and cell growth, benefit child development, and supports our immune system.
"While eggs are a traditional Easter symbol, they were not always chocolate."
Ms Hashimoto said according to folklore, the original Easter eggs were, in fact, fresh chicken eggs hand-painted by a poor German woman around the 1500's.
She placed the colourful eggs in the garden for kids to find.
"When they found the eggs, the children coincidentally spotted a huge hare hoping away from the yard and they naturally assumed that a hare had left the eggs. Hence, the story of the Easter Bunny or Osterhase quickly evolved," Ms Hashimoto said.
The call to eat more real eggs this Easter has been made at a time of when egg farmers are faced with rising farm input costs, inflation and increased interest rates.
"In the past three years alone canola oil, vital to a laying hen's diet, increased by more than 100 per cent to $3000 per tonne," Ms Hashimoto said.
"Soy has increased further to $1150/tonne and meat meal has reduced to around $700.
"As always freight costs can make a substantial difference from one end of the country to the other so there will always be some variation."
