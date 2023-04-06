Whitaker Mr Cruiser has continued his assault on the show ring with a major win below the border.
The Brahman bull from Mundubbera made the long trip all the way to Sydney, NSW, worthwhile for Robyn and Clint Whitaker when he won the best exhibit and grand champion bull.
The stud also won the female grand champion title.
Junior and grand female: Whitaker Miss Paris (H), Whitaker Brahmans, Mundubbera.
Reserve: Whitaker Miss Sherry, Whitaker Brahmans.
Senior female: BT Charlie Dee (PP), BT Brahmans, Dubbo.
Res: Whitaker Miss Lily, Whitaker Brahmans.
Junior bull: Blanco Ganado Veteran, Blanco Ganado, Nabiac.
Res: Whitaker Mr Yeti, Whitaker Brahmans.
Senior and grand bull and best exhibit: Whitaker Mr Cruiser, Whitaker Brahmans.
Res: Mogul Red Laredo, Mogul Brahmans, Casino.
Judge: Brett McCamley, Fern Hill Brahmans, Rockhampton.
