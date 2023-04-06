Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Sydney Royal Brahmans taken out by Whitaker family

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated April 6 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 7:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whitaker Mr Cruiser has continued his assault on the show ring with a major win below the border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.