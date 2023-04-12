Producers are spending thousands of dollars to set up a security camera network on their farms to protect their properties and assets.
With a rising number of crime incidents now filtering out into regional and rural areas, security camera suppliers have reported an increasing interest from farmers willing to invest in on-farm protection.
Sunshine Coast-based Land Watch Australia has quickly become a fan-favourite amongst farmers for its wireless link cameras that records live 360 degree footage.
Co-founder John Hill said they had noticed a particular rise in demand in the last year, as COVID restrictions lifted.
"It's sort of a shame because we remember the days when no farmer had ever locked a door on their house or car and now everything is padlocked and triple locked," he said.
"Mid last year things started to get a bit crazy once COVID finished and people could travel more. People were coming on properties looking for campsites and with fuel prices going up as everyone experienced the pinch of cost of living after COVID, that saw a rise in theft.
"The pre-meditated stock theft is really disturbing. Once cattle prices went through the roof it was worth it for the lone ranger to take one or two but really worth it for the big guys to load up a truck."
Jon Foster of WA-based Farm Tech Solutions said they received orders from across the east coast for their CCTV technology.
"It's an increasing thing all the time," he said.
"Five years or 10 years ago it (theft) wasn't an issue, but now, yes, particularly across the three eastern states where there are bigger regional centres.
"It's not just a security thing. A lot of people install them for management as well and see who comes where and why.
"They are looking for primarily commercial grade, high definition, good night vision, video motion senor and they are looking for alert triggering so they are notified when someone comes on the property and remote access off mobile devices so when they are sitting in the pub they can watch what is happening at home."
Mobile and internet service and power are no longer prohibiting factors.
Strong internet connectivity from a satellite system at a homestead can be utilised to build WIFI point to point links through repeater stations to provide an unlimited range.
Mr Hill said producers were opting to put security cameras on their front entry gates as a "bit of a doorbell rather than having a random stranger knock on the door" but also pointing them at machinery sheds or installing them on top of silos.
A standard grid camera could cost $3500 to $5000 but most producers were willing to spend $20,000 to $30,000 for a full system installation.
"We've seen a rise in people with a second and third property where there is no way you can keep an eye on it when it's not a big enough outlet to have a manager on the property," he said.
Mr Hill said the investment paid off when it came to criminal investigations.
"Our discussions with police who have investigated a lot of things is that it helps them put together such a better case, they've got far more to work with while actually trying to investigate it," he said.
"If there is a stock theft and there is zero evidence of when they were taken and where they went, it makes it difficult.
"A lot of other devices out there might capture a photo of someone, ours captures video before they cross the grid and after. We have got cameras that are purely designed for number plate recognition, the same used at shopping centres and casinos."
Producer Alex Sparkes, Hornet Bank, Taroom installed Land Watch cameras five years ago and has around 12 devices across two properties on entrances, workshops and fuel tanks.
"Anything of value has got a camera pointing at it," he said.
"We tried to map it out so there is no blind spots. Should someone come in here we will be alerted instantly. Even if we aren't here, we will be able to track down who is and work out why they are here.
While so far it had only been precautionary, the cameras gave him peace of mind.
"There is a number of observational opportunities you have on your property and you'd be surprised how often you do refer to the camera," he said.
