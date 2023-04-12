Queensland Country Life
Home/News

On-farm security cameras like Land Watch and Farm Tech Solutions attract farmer interest

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
April 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Land Watch Australia co-founder John Hill said they had noticed a particular rise in demand for security cameras from farmers from mid last year, as COVID restrictions lifted. Picture: Nick Hargan from Create Right
Land Watch Australia co-founder John Hill said they had noticed a particular rise in demand for security cameras from farmers from mid last year, as COVID restrictions lifted. Picture: Nick Hargan from Create Right

Producers are spending thousands of dollars to set up a security camera network on their farms to protect their properties and assets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.