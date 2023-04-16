You might not know his face, but if you have been to a show or horse race in south east Queensland you will know his voice.
Maryborough's Len Jansan has dedicated almost 40 years of his life to bringing joy and excitement to country events, but it was just a chance decision that took him on this journey all those years ago.
"I'm a race caller, announcer and commentator and that is closer to 40 years than anything else," he said.
"I was a rodeo rider and I happened to be at a Dallarnil sports day event and they had no announcer and this old fella said 'I've heard you talk Len, you get up on the microphone and get going.'
"And another old fella I knew from rodeo was there and laughed when I told him I was going to announce the sports day but then after he said 'I can't believe that was you Len, you are always so quiet' but I think I had found my passion it all rolled from that."
And roll it did, with the Mr Jansan's phone ringing with requests for more announcing jobs.
"The next week I got a phone call from a lady to call the picnic races at Degilbo." he said.
"And I told her 'I have never called a horse race in my life' but she had heard me at Dallarnil so I got the job and she said she would pay me $50.
"And I thought that was good it would cover my petrol and costs."
Mr Jansan said he was nervous about calling the races that day but received a lot of support from the jockeys and soon found his confidence and voice.
It didn't take long and Mr Jansan was calling at least 30 races a year as well as commentating shows while working his full time job at the Maryborough meat works.
Now 75 years old Mr Jansan is still pushing himself to do the job he loves and said he is not going to let a recent cancer diagnosis force him to retire.
"I love people and I think you are better to work away than rust away," he said.
"I am a bit crook, but the moment you give up, your life will come to an end.
"And even though it is long hours setting up and packing down, if you have a passion for what you do it is all worth it.
"I wake up every day to a world filled with abundance."
Mr Jansan will be commentating shows in south east Queensland and the Torbanlea race day later this year.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
