Growers are being urged to check paddocks among reports of widespread mouse infestations.
Grains Research and Development Corporation has issued a warning for producers to be vigilant and check their paddocks for signs of mouse activity as reports of infestations emerge, with last season's wet, late harvest leaving lots of grain on the ground in many areas of Queensland and New South Wales.
Speaking at the meeting of the National Mouse Group on March 31, CSIRO researcher Steve Henry warned that while mouse numbers vary across cropping zones, if present in high numbers, they can have devastating impacts on crops being sown.
"We are urging farmers to get out of their utes and check their paddocks, even if you don't think you have a problem, you may in fact have a localised population about to explode," he said.
"Mice are everywhere but numbers are patchy, so farmers should focus on paddocks that have sustained pre or post-harvest grain loss, it's about looking earlier and ordering bait as soon as you can."
If mouse numbers on farm are high, Mr Henry advised growers to apply control measures when background food is at its lowest, which is just after planting, to give mice the best chance of finding and eating the bait.
GRDC and Australia's national science agency CSIRO, recommend the application of 50g/kg zinc phosphide baits (ZnP50) to ensure that each bait grain is a lethal dose.
Zinc phosphide is the only rodenticide active ingredient registered for use in broadacre cropping in Australia.
"Our research shows it takes 2 mg of ZnP to kill a 15g mouse," he said.
"The new ZnP50 product ensures that a mouse only needs to fully consume a single treated grain to receive a lethal dose and this avoids the problem of mice becoming bait averse.
"Growers should be proactive about assessing the situation with mice in their paddocks and be prepared to bait as they sow the crop to reduce impact."
GRDC pests manager Dr Leigh Nelson said growers should also talk to their resellers and manufacturers if they have any issues with baits.
"We encourage growers to monitor mouse numbers pre and post-baiting, to determine bait take up and evaluate the outcomes of their baiting program," she said.
"Growers should consult their supplier if they are concerned about any apparent lack of control to discuss ways to potentially improve their baiting outcomes."
