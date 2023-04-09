Queensland Country Life
Stanthorpe's Farmer David set to find love on Farmer Wants a Wife

Lucy Kinbacher
Lucy Kinbacher
April 10 2023 - 6:30am
David McMahon from Stanthorpe will appear on Farmer Wants a Wife, airing on Monday night. Pictures: Channel 7
The final rush of the apple harvest is underway at the McMahon family's Pozieres farm, north of Stanthorpe, but 29-year-old David has other things on his mind.

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

