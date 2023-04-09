The final rush of the apple harvest is underway at the McMahon family's Pozieres farm, north of Stanthorpe, but 29-year-old David has other things on his mind.
The civil engineer graduate and fruit grower will be appearing in the ambience of festoon lighting and flying the Queensland flag when he features on the latest season of Farmer Wants a Wife, airing tonight (Monday).
And for the first time, David and his fellow four farmers all find love.
"I've found someone but I won't give too much away," he said.
"It's been a really amazing outcome; all the farmers found someone at the end and I know they are all doing well at the moment."
While he couldn't give up to many spoilers, the lover of cooking, music and travel said expect to see the best of the Stanthorpe region.
"There are two sides to the dates; obviously it is an amazing time to get to know the girls but there is also a time that I could showcase the Granite Belt and we got some amazing shots around the area being at wineries and national parks and things like that," he said.
"I'm really excited to see that come up and I know a lot of the locals are excited to see Stanthorpe shot through this light."
David applied for the show himself in the hopes of finding somebody with a similar positive outlook, who was passionate about the things close to them, adventurous, and "a little bit cheeky".
"I would have to take credit for it myself but it did start with a bit of a light hearted chat with mates," he said.
"I just come through a period of about 12 to 16 months where I hadn't been with someone and I guess I could put all my focus on the farm in that period.
"For the first time in my life I thought I need to shake things up and put myself out there again. This is probably not the way I imagined but it's happened.
"You hear so many stories about reality TV and you are so worried you are going to be pushed down a certain direction or doing things you don't feel comfortable with but so many of the dates are things I do here in Stanthorpe or it was just very genuine. They were talking to us everyday, checking in and see which direction things were going, it felt very much like we were in control."
David, along with his brother and parents, are the fourth generation on the family apple farm.
Initially established by his great grandfather around 1925, the operation has diversified to also include blackberries, strawberries and other small crops.
They currently have 40,000 apple trees and produced about 150,000 tonnes of blackberries last year.
"We are currently right in the middle of (picking)," he said.
"It's been a big season. Our peak picking season starts with blackberries in December and we carry all the way through to about May with apples."
David plans to "lay low" when watching the first episode tonight but won't be afraid to let family and friends know when a "good episode" is coming up for a few get togethers.
Filming took place over about eight weeks, the majority of it at the farm, but David's parents and brother helped cover his work commitments.
Among the girls vying for David's heart are nurses, marketing staff, education workers and a florist.
