Exclusive

Mungbean varieties show increased yield, disease resistance over Jade-AU

By Brandon Long
April 6 2023 - 5:30pm
DAF pulse crops principal research scientist Dr Merrill Ryan and business manager Helen Kamel. Pictures by Brandon Long
'King of mungbean varieties', Jade-AU could soon be dethroned as plant breeders prepare to release new and improved varieties - and growers are set to benefit.

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

