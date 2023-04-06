'King of mungbean varieties', Jade-AU could soon be dethroned as plant breeders prepare to release new and improved varieties - and growers are set to benefit.
Since its release by the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries in 2013, Jade is understood to have claimed about 70 per cent market share due to its high yield and disease tolerance.
Now, DAF has developed three large seeded shiny green varieties which, depending on location and seasonal conditions, have shown in trials to deliver superior results.
They have demonstrated higher yields, better resistance to the diseases powdery mildew, tan spot and halo blight, a larger seed size, and superior grain quality.
Yet to be officially named, M19100 is a broadly adapted type, M19082 is suitable to regions excluding central NSW, and M19259 is suitable to areas excluding central Queensland.
On Wednesday, DAF made its sales pitch to seed retailers at its Hermitage Research Facility at Warwick, presenting three years of data and leading a field walk of the demo plots.
A government tender process will go live in May-June and the tender will be awarded in July.
The commercial partner will then take possession of the pure seed, bulking it up from mere kilograms to tonnes for the wider industry.
Seed is set to be available to growers in summer 2025.
DAF pulse crops principal research scientist Dr Merrill Ryan said breeding better varieties was part of the department's charter and it believes it has achieved this.
"We're really excited about the potential of a number of these lines and we're excited to hopefully find a commercial partner to take them to market," Dr Ryan said.
"[We're] making sure that varieties yield more than their predecessors. That they are more robust in their stability of yield, so regardless of what diseases they might encounter through the season, we really want them to be able to still yield under those disease situations.
"Then, ultimately, we need a grain quality that is sought after on that global market because there's competitors out there."
Mungbeans are one of Queensland's smaller summer crops, but they're still worth up to $100 million each year at the farm gate.
A preferred summer rotation crop in Queensland, 100,000 hectares of mungbeans are planted in some years, with prices up to $1000 per tonne and a crop duration of 100 days providing quick cash flow to growers.
The bulk of the crop is exported, with buyers looking closely at appearance.
"I always liken it to tomatoes, as you buy tomatoes on what they look like, and mungbeans are marketed that way as well," Dr Ryan said.
In addition to the large shiny green type, DAF is working on small, dull and yellow mungbeans, as well as investigating an irrigated mungbean.
"We haven't done a lot in the irrigation space, but we do believe there is a space in the industry for the irrigated type," Dr Ryan said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
