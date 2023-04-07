Queensland Country Life
Future of farming on display at Bundaberg agtech showcase

By Brad Marsellos
April 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Oztech Drones Director Jamin Fleming believes drones will be an important part of every farm in the future, with drone pilot Michael Farmer. Picture: Brad Marsellos
Drones sweeping fields, irrigation controlled by smartphone and ear tags that display livestock genetics - farming technology has taken massive leaps forward in the last decade and some of the breakthrough agricultural science will be on display in Bundaberg for the Agtech Showcase next week.

