Future of farming on display at Bundaberg agtech showcase

Drones sweeping fields, irrigation controlled by smartphone and ear tags that display livestock genetics - farming technology has taken massive leaps forward in the last decade and some of the breakthrough agricultural science will be on display in Bundaberg for the Agtech Showcase next week.
The two-day event will be hosted in the coastal village of Bargara and include guest speaker forums, an expo and site visits to witness farm tech in action.
Brooke Fossey is the general manager of Regional Business HQ that is running the event and said this was the first time the organisation had hosted a conference with a agtech focus.
"This was originally started 10 years ago as the AgForum," she said.
"And that was a half day event that dealt with issues impacting the industry, this year that has evolved into a two-day conference, where we are incorporating site visits and hearing from futurists about what is happening with agtech."
Ms Fossey said there had been strong interest in the event and guests would be arriving from around Australia to learn about the future of agriculture and also examine results of technology trials that had been run in the region.
"The Hinkler Agtech initiative has been around for five years as part of a federal government funding deal to run a series of trials in Bundaberg," she said.
"That has come to an end, so we are showcasing how they went, we are looking at lessons learned and key issues facing growers with agtech at the moment."
Jamin Fleming is the director of Bundaberg based Oztech Drones and is also from a local farming family.
Mr Fleming will be sharing how drones and agriculture robots have advanced in their capabilities with a on-farm display as part of the event.
"We will have some of our biggest spray drones there as well as our automated ground robots," he said.
"So you will see spraying, seeding, fertilising, as well as some of the ground robots working in the greenhouse.
"There is a lot of benefits of using this technology, farmers are finding new ways that they are approaching their techniques, these machines are helping save in labour costs as well as in productivity."
Guest speakers also include Rowan Wilson from John Deere, Paul Higgins from Emergent Futures and MC Julia Spicer OAM, Queensland chief entrepreneur.
The Agtech Showcase will be held at the Bargara Cultural Thursday April 13 to 14.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
