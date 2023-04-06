Demand from bullock finishers drove prices for steers at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange Prime and Store Sale on Wednesday, where a quality run of light Droughtmaster cross steers reached 504c/kg.
The premium offering, drawn from Windy Hills Grazing, Dululu, averaged 260kg to return $1315/hd.
Nutrien Ag solutions livestock agent Julian Laver, said combined agents saw a softer yarding this week due to the wet weather and shorter week.
"In general, we experienced a very good market, but the smaller numbers of cattle yarded did help," Mr Laver said.
"This week's market was a shade dearer, with slaughter cattle firm on last week's sale and the same followed through with steers, whether it was feeder or weaners.
"That followed through to the heifers and probably the one exception might have been the cows and calves, with the average price on those back on last week's market."
Other highlights in the steer market, included a run of 58 431kg EU Brahman cross steers from Glen and Julie Chapman, Bauhinia, which reached 360c/kg and sold for $1555/hd.
Mr Laver said the line returned a great result for the vendor.
"Buyers were attracted to the pen's quality mainly, but also it definitely helped being EU accredited and that brought a couple extra dollars out of the woodwork," he said.
CQLX combined agents yarded 1010 head, comprising 617 steers, 327 heifers, 28 cows, 10 bulls and 28 cows and calves.
There were several good quality lines of cattle coming from Dingo, Dululu, Bauhinia, Alton Downs, Nankin, Goovigen and Yaamba. Cattle also came from areas north to Stanage Bay, south to Bororen and all other local areas in between.
Looking ahead, Mr Laver predicted similar market trends for next week's sale.
"If we see big numbers come through, that might put pressure on the market, but if we're only getting these smaller yardings, it'll keep travelling along where it is," he said.
"Just with the market being a little bit subdued, producers have been hanging onto cattle for as long as they can to get extra weight in.
"Bearing in mind, I suppose there will be a lot of weaners starting to come off in the next few months and they'll have to go somewhere to."
A Kime, Yaamba, sold Brahman bullocks for 307c weighing 666kg to return $2047/hd.
Charlevue Cattle Co, Dingo, sold Brangus cross steers for 348c weighing 502kg to return $1749/hd.
G and L Eiser, Alton Downs, sold Brangus steers for 390c weighing 313kg to return $1223/hd.
P Keats, Nankin, sold Droughtmaster steers for 420c weighing 305kg to return $1284/hd.
Windy Hills Grazing, Dululu, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cross steers for 504c weighing 260kg to return $1315/hd.
T Franks, Alton Downs, sold Brangus steers for 480c weighing 247kg to return $1188/hd.
K and A Baker, Kalapa, sold Charbray steers for 498c weighing 235kg to return $1170/hd.
Allen Pastoral Co, Boyne Valley, sold a pen of Brangus steers for 502c weighing 193kg to return $969/hd.
I and K Nicholas, Garnant, sold a pen of Brahman heifers for 304c weighing 438kg to return $1334/hd.
A Kime, Yaamba, sold Brahman heifers for 302c weighing 360kg to return $1090/hd.
D and A Schloss, Goovigen, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 346c weighing 334kg to return $1158/hd.
Mar-Su Investments, Baralaba, sold a pen of Charbray cross heifers for 352c weighing 268kg to return $943/hd.
C.S Lawrie, Westwood, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for 352c weighing 253kg to return $892/hd.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.