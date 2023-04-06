Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster cross weaner steers sell for 504c/$1315 at CQLX

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated April 6 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 11:00am
Livestock agent Michael Lynch, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Rockhampton, with buyer Chris Kirk, Bajool, who purchased a pen of Brangus steers, weighing 430kg, for 360c/kg or $1552 per head last Wednesday. Picture supplied by CQLX
Livestock agent Michael Lynch, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Rockhampton, with buyer Chris Kirk, Bajool, who purchased a pen of Brangus steers, weighing 430kg, for 360c/kg or $1552 per head last Wednesday. Picture supplied by CQLX

Demand from bullock finishers drove prices for steers at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange Prime and Store Sale on Wednesday, where a quality run of light Droughtmaster cross steers reached 504c/kg.

